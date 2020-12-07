SI.com
Jimmy Butler Feels The Miami Heat Proved They Belonged

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler doesn’t care what anyone else has to say about the team’s success last year.

The Heat made a surprise run to the NBA Finals, falling in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers in October. Many suggested the Heat succeeded because of the circumstances of playing in the bubble during the NBA restart in Orlando.

Butler said he has no concerns about what others have to say.

"I don't really pay attention to the outside,” Butler said. “They're not in here ... Me of all people, I couldn't care less about what the outside thinks. “I think we have a lot of people in this organization and on this team that don’t give a damn either.”

Last month team captain Udonis Haslem had a similar response to the naysayers when he posted Instagram, “Just in case they missed it. Don’t worry, these dogs stay hungry. F– they thought."

Butler said he still thinks the Heat have a chance to again compete for a title. Last year they entered the postseason as the No. 5 seed before knocking off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. 

"I hope that we learned that we belonged," Butler said. "We are one of the best teams in the league... And we can win a championship."

The Heat open the season Dec. 25 against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

