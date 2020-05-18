InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Heat's Jimmy Butler gives inside look at his quarantine workouts

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler is one of three players who left the area once the NBA season was suspended two months ago because of the coronavirus outbreak.

That hasn't stopped him from remaining in shape for when play resumes. While the Heat returned to workouts Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena, Butler let everyone know he has continued his training by posting a video Monday morning on his Instagram account.

Butler is seen going through various workouts during sessions in California. Forwards Andre Iguodala and Solomon Hill are also on the West Coast. The effort is nothing new for Butler, who has earned a reputation as one of the league's hardest workers. 

After being acquired in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers last offseason, Butler immediately placed his stamp on the organization by waking for 4 a.m. workouts during training camp. Within a week, teammates such as Bam Adebayo and Meyers Leonard joined him. 

Conditioning should not be an issue for Butler if the season returns. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has yet to make a decision if the remainder of the schedule will be played. The Heat were the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference before the stoppage March 11. 

The league has allowed teams to return to practice facility long as they follow strict guidelines. Forward Duncan Robinson and Udonis Haslem were among the 12 players who reported for training sessions last week after being barred for nearly two months.

The Heat are expected to continue workouts this week.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat executive Shane Battier explains his analytics background

Shane Battier credits Daryl Morey and Sam Hinkie for his knowledge in analytics

Shandel Richardson

Glen Rice reflects on the Miami Heat's first playoff series against the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls

The Miami Heat were swept by Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 1992 NBA playoffs

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson adjusting to new workout circumstances

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson was among 12 players at the practice facility Wednesday

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Jae Crowder returns to court while expressing patience

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder and Udonis Haslem worked out together this week at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

Upon further review, Kawhi Leonard ahead of Dwyane Wade also a questionable call

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard finished one spot ahead of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade in ESPN's Top 74 players rankings

Shandel Richardson

Did Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh's individual legacies take a hit when they teamed with LeBron James?

Some have forgotten Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were NBA All-Stars before joining LeBron James in 2010

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem among the first to report for voluntary workouts

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem sets tone by participating in workouts the first day the team returned to practice facility

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning checks in at No. 63 on ESPN's top players list

Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning was a seven-time NBA All-Star and won a championship

Shandel Richardson

Shawn Marion says Dallas Mavericks laughed off underdog status against the Miami Heat 2011 in Finals

The Dallas Mavericks laughed at the doubters when facing the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, according to Shawn Marion

Shandel Richardson

Erik Spoelstra picks his favorite Miami Heat player

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra was recently put on the spot about his favorite player to coach

Shandel Richardson