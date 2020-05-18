Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler is one of three players who left the area once the NBA season was suspended two months ago because of the coronavirus outbreak.

That hasn't stopped him from remaining in shape for when play resumes. While the Heat returned to workouts Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena, Butler let everyone know he has continued his training by posting a video Monday morning on his Instagram account.

Butler is seen going through various workouts during sessions in California. Forwards Andre Iguodala and Solomon Hill are also on the West Coast. The effort is nothing new for Butler, who has earned a reputation as one of the league's hardest workers.

After being acquired in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers last offseason, Butler immediately placed his stamp on the organization by waking for 4 a.m. workouts during training camp. Within a week, teammates such as Bam Adebayo and Meyers Leonard joined him.

Conditioning should not be an issue for Butler if the season returns. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has yet to make a decision if the remainder of the schedule will be played. The Heat were the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference before the stoppage March 11.

The league has allowed teams to return to practice facility long as they follow strict guidelines. Forward Duncan Robinson and Udonis Haslem were among the 12 players who reported for training sessions last week after being barred for nearly two months.

The Heat are expected to continue workouts this week.

