Paul George Reminiscent of Former Miami Heat Center Joel Anthony With Errant Pass

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George drew ridicule from fans for throwing a pass to a referee on opening night.

The comparisons between Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George and former Miami Heat center Joel Anthony pretty much end at they both played in the NBA.

George has been considered one of the league's top players the past several years. Anthony was mostly known as a journeyman and treated as fan favorite when he played in Miami.

On Tuesday, however, they were in the same company. When George threw an errant pass to a referee, he joined Anthony as players who have made the mistake of throwing the ball to absolutely no one.

George's blunder happened on opening night in front of a national audience against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony's mistake occurred against Portland in 2011 when the Heat were in the middle of the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh era.

George surely won't hear the end of this. Memes were frequent on social media, with fans poking fun at the pass. Anthony's gaffe didn't draw as much attention because he wasn't nearly as popular of a player. He played seven seasons with the Heat, winning championships in 2011 and 2012. Fans often jokingly chanted "MVP" when was on the foul line.

He had stints with the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons before retiring. After his playing days ended, Anthony joined the front office for the Hamilton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

