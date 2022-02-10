Skip to main content
Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Josh Richardson Once Again On The Move

Like Justise Winslow, former Heat player Josh Richardson continues to bounce around the league

Former Miami Heat draft pick Josh Richardson began his career with so much stability. 

He played his first four seasons with the Heat and at one point was considered the team's cornerstone. Since, his career involved plenty of stops in different cities. 

Before Thursday's trade deadline, he was dealt along with Romeo Langford to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Derrick White and a first-round pick.

This is Richardson's third team in the three seasons.  

Richardson and Justise Winslow were both drafted by the Heat in 2015, labeling as a pair who could eventually lead the organization once Dwyane Wade retired. 

It never materialized. 

Despite Richardson averaging career-highs in points (16.6), assists (4.1), and rebounds (3.6), he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in the Jimmy Butler .

His time in Philadelphia was short-lived. In his lone season, he averaged 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds before he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. 

After an underwhelming year in Dallas, he was traded to the Boston Celtics. A few months later, Richardson is once again on the move. He has followed the similar path as Winslow, who is now playing on his fourth team after being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. 

Neither Richardson or Winslow have played poorly throughout their careers, but haven't been able to find their place on an NBA team since they were with the Heat.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant

