Miami Heat offer no timetable on Justise Winslow's return to the lineup

Shandel Richardson

It is becoming more likely Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow could be again out for an extended period because of back issues.

On Tuesday, the Heat ruled Winslow out for Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. It marks the second straight game he has missed since briefly returning last week against the Indiana Pacers.

Coach Erik Spoelstra offered no update on Winslow’s timetable to return after Tuesday's practice. Winslow sat 15 straight games with the same injury before making a limited return. He had two rebounds, one assist and a steal in 16 minutes against the Pacers but suffered a setback the day after. Winslow's status for the Heat's two-game road trip following Wednesday's game will serve as a true indicator of his health.

He missed the last two games against the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks, both Heat losses. The back issues have continued a difficult season for Winslow. What was supposed to be a breakout year has turned into an injury-filled year.

He has only played in 11 games this season, also missing nine after sustaining a concussion against the Denver Nuggets in early November. The Heat have sufficed by playing Kendrick Nunn and Jimmy Butler at times at point guard and benefited from strong play from backup Goran Dragic.

Still, Winslow’s absence has played a role in the team’s recent defensive struggles. Point guard play was one of the glaring issues entering the season. Dragic is the only true point guard on the roster after Winslow moved from small forward in the offseason. It is why the Heat have been linked in trade possibilities for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. 

Miami Heat to convert Chris Silva's contract into a standard deal

After signing him to a two-way deal in the summer, Miami Heat rewards forward Chris Silva with a full contract

Shandel Richardson

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra not ready to push panic button after two-game losing streak

Miami Heat have lost consecutive games for the first time this season

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler receives praise from former teammate

New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson, who played with Jimmy Butler in Chicago and Minnesota, credits Butler for the Miami Heat's success

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's loss in Brooklyn raises concerns about their play on the road

Miami Heat drop to 10-10 on the road after 117-113 loss to Brooklyn Nets

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat to retire Dwyane Wade's jersey in three-day celebration

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade will become fifth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired

Shandel Richardson

Jimmy Butler blows kiss at T.J. Warren after ejection in Heat's victory at Pacers

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers' T.J. Warren involved in trash-talk before Warren was ejected

Shandel Richardson

Heat owner Micky Arison donates $1 million to victims of wildfires in Australia

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison is the latest sports figure to donate to disaster relief for Australian wildfires

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Jimmy Butler fined 35K for role in altercation with Pacers' T.J. Warren

League punishes Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler for altercation and social-media post directed at Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren.

Shandel Richardson

Heat guard Justise Winslow will not play Friday against the Nets

Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow suffers setback with back injury and will miss Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Justise Winslow back in the lineup after missing 14 games

With Justise Winslow back from injury, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra now has to figure out rotation.

Shandel Richardson