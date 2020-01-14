Miami Heat offer no timetable on Justise Winslow's return to the lineup

It is becoming more likely Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow could be again out for an extended period because of back issues.

On Tuesday, the Heat ruled Winslow out for Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. It marks the second straight game he has missed since briefly returning last week against the Indiana Pacers.

Coach Erik Spoelstra offered no update on Winslow’s timetable to return after Tuesday's practice. Winslow sat 15 straight games with the same injury before making a limited return. He had two rebounds, one assist and a steal in 16 minutes against the Pacers but suffered a setback the day after. Winslow's status for the Heat's two-game road trip following Wednesday's game will serve as a true indicator of his health.

He missed the last two games against the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks, both Heat losses. The back issues have continued a difficult season for Winslow. What was supposed to be a breakout year has turned into an injury-filled year.

He has only played in 11 games this season, also missing nine after sustaining a concussion against the Denver Nuggets in early November. The Heat have sufficed by playing Kendrick Nunn and Jimmy Butler at times at point guard and benefited from strong play from backup Goran Dragic.

Still, Winslow’s absence has played a role in the team’s recent defensive struggles. Point guard play was one of the glaring issues entering the season. Dragic is the only true point guard on the roster after Winslow moved from small forward in the offseason. It is why the Heat have been linked in trade possibilities for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday.