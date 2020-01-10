Miami Heat
Heat guard Justise Winslow will not play Friday against the Nets

Shandel Richardson

Two days ago, Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow took a step in the right direction.

The progress was immediately followed by a setback. The Heat announced he will not play Friday against the Brooklyn Nets after aggravating a back injury.

"It didn’t respond the way we would have like, so we're going to take a step back," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters at the morning shootaround in New York. "But certainly we don’t feel comfortable, he doesn't feel comfortable about tonight."

Winslow missed 14 games because of the injury before returning Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. He had two rebounds, one assist and a steal in 16 minutes but suffered a setback. Spoelstra did not offer a timetable on when he is expected back in the lineup. Winslow wasn't allowed to speak with the media because of the team's policy regarding injured players. 

It is the latest obstacle in what has been a difficult season for Winslow, who is averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and four assists. He has only played in 11 games this season due to various injuries. He also missed nine games after sustaining a concussion against the Denver Nuggets in November. 

The Heat were banking on this being a breakout year for Winslow, who shifted from forward to point guard in the offseason. He was set to make a similar jump as center Bam Adebayo, who is within reach of his first NBA All-Star selection.

In Winslow’s absence, the Heat have used a variety of options at the point. Kendrick Nunn, Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic have all helped fill the void. 

by

psalms