After missing 14 games with back issues, Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow is expected to return for tonight’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Winslow, who began the season as the starting point guard, has only played 10 games. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters at the morning shootaround in Indianapolis he was unsure how much Winslow would play. The plan is to bring him along slowly during this three-game road trip that also includes games against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

While Winslow getting back in the fold is considered a bonus, it only makes things tougher for Spoelstra. He now has the task of revamping the rotation now that the team is regaining full strength. Last month guard Goran Dragic was back in the lineup after missing nine games with a groin injury.

Spoelstra utilized a variety of players in their absence, making it even more difficult to trim the rotation. With Jimmy Butler out on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, he went to James Johnson off the bench. Johnson had previously only played seven games after falling out of the coaching staff’s favor due to conditioning issues. His playing time came at the expense of Kelly Olynyk, who did not play because the Trail Blazers played small ball.

Now, Spoelstra has the task of somehow finding the perfect mix with the team at full strength. The good news is this is the ideal time for him to explore lineup possibilities. After the Pacers, they face a pair of teams that are under .500.