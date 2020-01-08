Miami Heat
Top Stories
News

Heat's Justise Winslow back in the lineup after missing 14 games due to injury

Shandel Richardson

After missing 14 games with back issues, Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow is expected to return for tonight’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Winslow, who began the season as the starting point guard, has only played 10 games. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters at the morning shootaround in Indianapolis he was unsure how much Winslow would play. The plan is to bring him along slowly during this three-game road trip that also includes games against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

While Winslow getting back in the fold is considered a bonus, it only makes things tougher for Spoelstra. He now has the task of revamping the rotation now that the team is regaining full strength. Last month guard Goran Dragic was back in the lineup after missing nine games with a groin injury. 

Spoelstra utilized a variety of players in their absence, making it even more difficult to trim the rotation. With Jimmy Butler out on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, he went to James Johnson off the bench. Johnson had previously only played seven games after falling out of the coaching staff’s favor due to conditioning issues. His playing time came at the expense of Kelly Olynyk, who did not play because the Trail Blazers played small ball.

Now, Spoelstra has the task of somehow finding the perfect mix with the team at full strength. The good news is this is the ideal time for him to explore lineup possibilities. After the Pacers, they face a pair of teams that are under .500. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat's loss in Brooklyn raises concerns about their play on the road

Miami Heat drop to 10-10 on the road after 117-113 loss to Brooklyn Nets

Shandel Richardson

by

Dwyne

Miami Heat to retire Dwyane Wade's jersey in three-day celebration

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade will become fifth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired

Shandel Richardson

by

Canothegreat

Jimmy Butler blows kiss at T.J. Warren after ejection in Heat's victory at Pacers

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers' T.J. Warren involved in trash-talk before Warren was ejected

Shandel Richardson

by

FSUSamantha

Heat owner Micky Arison donates $1 million to victims of wildfires in Australia

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison is the latest sports figure to donate to disaster relief for Australian wildfires

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Jimmy Butler fined 35K for role in altercation with Pacers' T.J. Warren

League punishes Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler for altercation and social-media post directed at Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren.

Shandel Richardson

Heat guard Justise Winslow will not play Friday against the Nets

Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow suffers setback with back injury and will miss Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets

Shandel Richardson

A look at where Miami Heat players Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler stand in NBA All-Star fan vote

After latest fan voting, Miami Heat players Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo likely to make NBA All-Star Game as reserves

Shandel Richardson

Heat's James Johnson goes from spectator to contributor in victory against Trail Blazers

Miami Heat forward James Johnson back in flow after being banished to bench earlier in season

Shandel Richardson

by

FSUSamantha

Hassan Whiteside in a comfortable place his first season in Portland after five years in Miami

After five seasons with the Miami Heat, center Hassan Whiteside returns for the first time as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers

Shandel Richardson

by

psalms

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra praises Jimmy Butler for not focusing on stats

A few days before Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside faces his former team for the first time since being traded, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra uses Jimmy Butler to emphasize not getting too caught up in numbers

Shandel Richardson