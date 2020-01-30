No Timetable On When Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow Is Expected Back

It appears Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow is still a few weeks from returning to the lineup.

On Thursday, the team offered no new information about when he would be back.

"I don't have a new update for you today," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after practice. "We'll continue to re-evaluate him. He's going through the process of getting right. When I have the next update, I'll update you guys."

Winslow is expected to miss his 11th straight game because of back issues when the Heat play at the Orlando Magic Saturday. He hasn't played since a 15-minute stint against the Indiana Pacers Jan. 8. Afterward, Winslow sustained a setback and hasn't returned. In his absence, he has been subject of several trade rumors.

"Right now, he's still just doing his work in the training room and the weight room and conditioning a little bit," Spoelstra said. "But that's all I have you for you right now."

The continued absence extends what has been a disappointing season for Winslow. The year began with breakout expectations after the Heat moved him from forward to the starting point guard. After playing the first four games, he has dealt with various injuries. A concussion sustained against the Denver Nuggets in early November kept him out nine games. He returned for four games before the back injury.

With Winslow out, the Heat called up Gabe Vincent from the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. They are limited at the position because starting point guard Kendrick Nunn is expected to miss his fourth straight game with an Achilles injury.