InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

No Timetable On When Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow Is Expected Back

Shandel Richardson

It appears Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow is still a few weeks from returning to the lineup.

On Thursday, the team offered no new information about when he would be back.

"I don't have a new update for you today," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after practice. "We'll continue to re-evaluate him. He's going through the process of getting right. When I have the next update, I'll update you guys."

Winslow is expected to miss his 11th straight game because of back issues when the Heat play at the Orlando Magic Saturday. He hasn't played since a 15-minute stint against the Indiana Pacers Jan. 8. Afterward, Winslow sustained a setback and hasn't returned. In his absence, he has been subject of several trade rumors.

"Right now, he's still just doing his work in the training room and the weight room and conditioning a little bit," Spoelstra said. "But that's all I have you for you right now."

The continued absence extends what has been a disappointing season for Winslow. The year began with breakout expectations after the Heat moved him from forward to the starting point guard. After playing the first four games, he has dealt with various injuries. A concussion sustained against the Denver Nuggets in early November kept him out nine games. He returned for four games before the back injury.

With Winslow out, the Heat called up Gabe Vincent from the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. They are limited at the position because starting point guard Kendrick Nunn is expected to miss his fourth straight game with an Achilles injury.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat continue Kobe Bryant tributes by wearing his shoes Tuesday against Celtics

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics honored Kobe Bryant during before and during Tuesday's game

Shandel Richardson

by

OG Snacks

Defense Still A Work In Progress For Heat's Duncan Robinson

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson working on improving as a defender

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Could Wind Up Anywhere From No. 2-7 in the East At All-Star Break

The Miami Heat are seeded third in the East but the teams from No. 2-7 are only three games apart

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat fall for just the third time at home in 109-101 loss to Boston

Miami Heat struggle offensively in home loss to the Boston Celtics

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat face the Orlando Magic Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

by

Rickytan23

Miami Heat players react to Kobe Bryant's death

Miami Heat players take to social media to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant

Shandel Richardson

by

Teebone

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat play host to the Boston Celtics Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

Heat center Bam Adebayo strengthening his All-Star case

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says center Bam Adebayo has done enough to be an NBA All-Star

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat attendance at its highest since the LeBron James years

Miami Heat rank No. 4 in attendance, the highest since 2014

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will have to wait a week to learn NBA All-Star fate

Miami Heat players Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo not among players chosen as starters for NBA All-Star Game

Shandel Richardson