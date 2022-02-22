Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Issues Apology

Former Heat assistant suspended five games for taking a swing at opposing coach

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard was suspended five games for taking a swing at Wisconsin assistant following their game Sunday.

Howard, who is a former Miami Heat and assistant, will not coach again during the 2021-22 season. He was also fined $40,000. On Monday, Howard released a statement.

"After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry," Howard said. "I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin's Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft and his family, too.

"Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!"

Howard grew irritated when Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout late with the Badgers ahead comfortably. Tempers flared during the postgame handshake lines. After arguing, Howard threw a punch at Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.

Howard was an assistant with the Heat from 2013-19 before accepting a job at his alma mater.

