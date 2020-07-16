InsideTheHeat
Miami Heat's first title of Big Three era provided special moment for Fab Five

Shandel Richardson

The group of five freshman at Michigan, known as the Fab Five, almost left the basketball world without a championship beyond the high school level. 

It wasn't until 2012 when they finally earned the title. Juwan Howard ended the drought when he was a member of the Miami Heat's team that defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 4-1 in the NBA Finals. 

Leading up to the series-clincher, I was working on a story about what it would mean for the Fab Five legacy if Howard captured a championship. Three members _ Jalen Rose, Ray Jackson and Jimmy King _ thought it would enhance their stamp on basketball, from baggy shorts to black socks to trash talk. Chris Webber downplayed the significance because he felt the group already had a place in history despite losing two NCAA Finals and their accomplishments removed from the college record books because of violations. 

After the Heat captured Game 5, you got a good idea of what it meant to the Fab Five. Howard spent most of the post-game celebrating with teammates in the locker room. 

Then Rose, an ESPN analyst, walked in. Howard, who spent six seasons as a Heat assistant before taking over as the Michigan coach last summer, made an instant beeline to his former teammate. They embraced for nearly a minute. Chants of "Fab Five" followed. 

The championship in 2012 will be remembered for many things. It was the second in Heat history. It was the first of the Big Three era and No. 1 for LeBron James and Chris Bosh. It was also the last time Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook were teammates. 

But it also provided one shining moment for one of college basketball's most iconic teams. 

