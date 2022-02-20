Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Takes Swing At Opposing Coach In Handshake Line

Howard was apparently with a late timeout called by Wisconsin coach Greg Gard

When Juwan Howard was a player and assistant coach with the Miami Heat, he was always mild-mannered.

Which makes what happened Sunday so out of character. Howard, now the coach at Michigan, took a swing at Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the postgame handshakes line. Howard was apparently upset about Gard calling a late timeout with the Badgers comfortably ahead.

Wisconsin won 77-63. Video of the incident is posted below:

Howard was a member of the Heat's championship teams in 2012 and 2013. After his NBA retirement, he was hired as an assistant. He became one of the league's best at the position.

He was hired at Michigan, his alma mater, in 2019. In 2021, he led the Wolverines to the conference title and was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Howard is mostly known for being a member of Michigan's famed Fab Five in college. As freshman, they made to the NCAA championship game, losing to Duke. A year later, they lost to the North Carolina Tarheels in the Final Four.

