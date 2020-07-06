Miami Heat's Kelly Olynk hoping to maintain momentum he built before shutdown

Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk was just starting to get into a groove before the NBA season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the interruption, Olynk said he is ready to pick up right where he left off.

"I started to play well there as the shut down happened," Olynyk said. "I was shooting the ball well. When you're a basketball player, you always want to stay in that groove, stay in that moment. You also can't worry about that kind of thing. You've just got to be ready when you start back up."

The season has been full of inconsistency for Olynyk. He was never fully healthy after sustaining a right knee bone bruise last summer while playing for Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup. After a slow start, Olynyk played strong in February and March. He scored in double-figures in six of 10 games before the March 11 shut down.

"I was definitely banged up at the beginning of the season," Olynyk said. "My body wasn't fully recovered and ready to roll. I think I got better and better and my body feels better than ever right now. I feel like it's almost the beginning of the season. I'm in good shape ... This is almost like coming in at the end of September for training camp. Everybody, for the most part, should be healthy, right? ... Everybody should be ready to rock and roll."

