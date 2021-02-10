Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk Becoming a Serious Threat From 3-Point Arc

Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk hit six 3-pointers in Tuesday's victory against the New York Knicks

When you think of Miami Heat 3-point shooters, the first thought is usually Duncan Robinson.

The second player mentioned is often Tyler Herro. As for forward Kelly Olynyk? He's normally been an afterthought.

Until this year.

Olynyk is starting to make a name for himself as a 3-point shooter and is on pace for a career year from the arc. He hit six 3-pointers in Tuesday's victory against the New York Knicks, giving the Heat their third straight win.

Olynyk's 49 3-pointers are second on the team behind Robinson, who set the franchise's single-season record last year. At this pace, Olynyk is set to surpass his career-high 113 3-pointers in 2018-19. It's even more impressive considering the league is playing a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He does a lot for us on that side of the floor," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He spaces the floor, but he can also put points on the board. It is not just about spacing the floor. He allows us to play with a bigger front line with himself and Bam.”

Olynyk, who is shooting 34 percent from the 3-point line, could start receiving more playing time because of his hot shooting. His 31 minutes against the Knicks were his most since Jan. 14.

The Heat return to action Thursday at the Houston Rockets.

