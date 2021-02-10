NewsSI.com
Search

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk Becoming a Serious Threat From 3-Point Arc

Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk hit six 3-pointers in Tuesday's victory against the New York Knicks
Author:
Publish date:

When you think of Miami Heat 3-point shooters, the first thought is usually Duncan Robinson. 

The second player mentioned is often Tyler Herro. As for forward Kelly Olynyk? He's normally been an afterthought. 

Until this year. 

Olynyk is starting to make a name for himself as a 3-point shooter and is on pace for a career year from the arc. He hit six 3-pointers in Tuesday's victory against the New York Knicks, giving the Heat their third straight win. 

Olynyk's 49 3-pointers are second on the team behind Robinson, who set the franchise's single-season record last year. At this pace, Olynyk is set to surpass his career-high 113 3-pointers in 2018-19. It's even more impressive considering the league is playing a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“He does a lot for us on that side of the floor," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He spaces the floor, but he can also put points on the board. It is not just about spacing the floor. He allows us to play with a bigger front line with himself and Bam.”

 Olynyk, who is shooting 34 percent from the 3-point line, could start receiving more playing time because of his hot shooting. His 31 minutes against the Knicks were his most since Jan. 14. 

The Heat return to action Thursday at the Houston Rockets. 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

jimmy knicks
News

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Has Mark Wahlberg Moment Against Knicks

USATSI_15552379_168389536_lowres
News

Have the Miami Heat Improved During Three-Winning Streak?

USATSI_15552042_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk Becoming a Serious Threat From 3-Point Arc

USATSI_15552702_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Want to "Keep Building" on Recent Success

USATSI_15543283_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Precious Achiuwa All About Keeping It Simple During Rookie Season

USATSI_15437023_168389536_lowres
News

Latest Injury Adds to Frustration for Miami Heat's Avery Bradley

USATSI_15526534_168389536_lowres
News

New York Knicks at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15542820_168389536_lowres
News

Behind Bam Adebayo's Big Day, the Miami Heat Push Past the New York Knicks 109-103