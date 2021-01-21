Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Taking Advantage of Opportunity

For Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn, it's pretty simple.

When he gets playing time, he takes advantage. And he's made the most of it the past two games. Nunn scored 28 points in the Heat's victory against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday. He had 18 points in Monday's win against the Detroit Pistons.

“It’s the minutes. It’s the minutes for me,” Nunn said. “It’s getting in the game and getting in the flow of the game. Then, after that, I just be myself, getting into the flow of the game, getting into a rhythm and making winning plays.”

Nunn, who went undrafted in 2018, has dealt with the highs and lows of NBA life. He was a surprise starter at the beginning of last season. He eventually wound up finishing second to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in the Rookie of the Year votitng.

But Nunn did not close the season on a positive. He fell out of the starting lineup during the NBA restart but has since worked his way back into the rotation.

“K-Nunn has an incredible competitive character,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He really does. He has a grit and a perseverance to him, that not only do you have confidence that he’ll be able to respond from this kind of adversity, but you respect him so much, that you’re like really rooting for him, and you really want it for him.

