Heat's Kendrick Nunn feeling `great' after bout with COVID-19

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn is fully recovered from COVID-19 and ready to be once again a daily contributor to the lineup.

Nunn spoke with the media Friday for first time since being removed from quarantine after testing positive for the virus before the Heat traveled to Orlando for the restart of the NBA season.

"It feels great just to be around my team and my brothers playing basketball again," Nunn said.

Nunn was among three Heat players to test positive for the virus. The others were forward Derrick Jones Jr. and center Bam Adebayo.

"It was disappointing but my health comes first," Nunn said. "I had mild symptoms. It wasn't as bad. It felt like a common cold, to be honest. I"m just thankful I got over it."

Nunn said he kept in touch with teammates while in quarantine. He mostly asked questions about how they are handling the environment in the bubble. With the setback out of the way, Nunn is ready to continue his breakout season. After going undrafted in 2018, Nunn has developed into one of the league's top rookies. He is second among rookie scoring leaders at 15.6 points a game, trailing only No. 2 pick Ja Morant.

Nunn has started 62 games and became the first undrafted player in league history to win Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month on multiple occasions.

"I feel pretty strong," Nunn said. "I haven't had any major setbacks. My conditioning is pretty good. I feel ready to play."

