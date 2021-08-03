Former Miami Heat Guard Kendrick Nunn Agrees to Terms With the Los Angeles Lakers

The Miami Heat continued to revamp the roster when former guard Kendrick Nunn left to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nunn, who finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting two seasons ago to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, was among the Heat's hidden gems. He was signed as an undrafted in the summer of 2019.

As a rookie, Nunn was a key contributor for the Heat, who advanced to the NBA Finals that season before losing to the Lakers. Nunn was considered among the Heat's top developmental players that also included Duncan Robinson, Tyler Johnson and Hassan Whiteside in recent years.

The move continued what has been a busy free agency season for the Heat. On Monday, they acquired Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors while getting rid of veteran Goran Dragic. They also acquired forward P.J. Tucker, who won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks last season.

Lowry followed the long line of big-name free agents to join the organization at this time of the year, including Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Jimmy Butler.

The Heat also declined to re-sign forward Andre Iguodala, providing the flexibility to make offseason moves. Point guard has been considered a need for the Heat the past two years because of an aging Dragic and Nunn, who is considered more of a combo guard.

