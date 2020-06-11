InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro among rookies to watch the remainder of season

Shandel Richardson

Before the NBA season was interrupted, Miami Heat guards Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn were well on the way to earning All-Rookie honors.

And then the coronavirus pandemic slowed all their momentum.

With the season set to restart, they are among the biggest keys to the Heat making a deep run in the playoffs. Nunn and Herro are two of SI.com's six first-year players to watch the remainder of the season. The others are Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Michael Porter Jr. (Denver Nuggets) and Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia 76ers).

Nunn was the leading contender to Morant for the Rookie of the Year award before the break. Williamson was left out of the discussion because he didn't play enough games due to injury. Nunn, who went undrafted in 2018 and spent last year with the Golden State Warriors G League team, was one of the league's biggest surprises. He is averaging 15.6 points on 44 percent shooting after beginning the year in the starting lineup.

"While he struggled slightly prior to the league’s stoppage of play, he did play one of his most complete games of the second half of the season in the Heat’s final game before the stoppage of play, scoring 24 points and hitting a career-high six three-pointers against Charlotte," SI.com writer Ben Pickman wrote.

Herro wasn't too far behind at 12.9 points and four rebounds a game. He was just starting to work his way back following an ankle injury that caused him to miss 15 games.

"Like Nunn, he could see an increased role in the backcourt, having presumably fully healed by the time the NBA season resumes," Pickman wrote. "Miami was 27-5 at home this season, but merely 14-19 on the road. Its rookies could go a long way in determining how well it performs this summer and potentially into the fall."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Season reboot will mark the first time Miami Heat have been fully healthy since February

With center Meyers Leonard recovered from a midseason foot injury, the Miami Heat are finally at full strength

Shandel Richardson

The Dwyane Wade-Udonis Haslem bond among strongest in NBA history

Dwyane Wade shows his appreciation for Udonis Haslem on 40th birthday

Shandel Richardson

Could Udonis Haslem ever work his way into the Miami Heat Mount Rushmore conversation?

With his basketball and work in the community, Udonis Haslem has become one of the strongest figures in South Florida professional sports

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Tyler Herro makes appearance at Black Lives Matter protest

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro attended at social injustice rally over the weekend

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra speaks out against social injustice

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says now is not the time to be silent on social injustice issues

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra embraces for `new normal'

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke with the media for the first time since the NBA announced plans to resume the season

Shandel Richardson

How much of a safe bet are the Miami Heat in the NBA playoffs?

With the season ready for a reboot, here's a look at the odds of the Miami Heat winning a championship

Shandel Richardson

A quick adjustment for Miami Heat's inexperienced postseason players one of keys to success

The Miami Heat have four players who have never played in the NBA playoffs

Shandel Richardson

Drew Brees apologizes after several athletes, including Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, criticize stance on anthem kneeling

Former Miami Heat players Dwyane Wade and LeBron James respond to Saints quarterback Drew Brees' comments on NFL players protesting before games

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

A Miami Heat deep run in the playoffs would create an extra short offseason

With the NBA announcing plans of a return, the reward for the Miami Heat makes for a limited break between seasons

Shandel Richardson