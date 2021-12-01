Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls Handed Punishments for Tampering Case

On Wednesday, the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls learned their fates after the NBA investigated both teams for violating rules during free agency last summer.

The Heat and Bulls will each have to forfeit their next second-round draft pick for their roles. The Heat were punished for negotiating with Kyle Lowry before the free agency period opened Aug. 2. For the Bulls, it was their talks with Lonzo Ball.

The Heat posted their reaction to the decision on their Twitter page.

Here's the official statement from the league:

"The NBA announced today that the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat each violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has directed that each team’s next available second-round draft pick be forfeited. These determinations followed investigations into free agency discussions engaged in by the Bulls with respect to Lonzo Ball and by the Heat with respect to Kyle Lowry."

Lowry and Ball have been two of the league's top free agent acquisitions this summer. Lowry, who leads the team in assists, has helped the Heat get off to a fast start in the Eastern Conference. They are 13-8 after 21 games and are ranked third. Ball, a former No. 2 draft pick, has had a similar impact in Chicago. The Bulls hold the No. 2 seed in the East behind the Brooklyn Nets.

The Heat play the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday at FTX Arena

