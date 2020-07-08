A look back at LeBron James' top moments with the Miami Heat

Ten years ago, LeBron James shocked the NBA world by announcing he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat.

"The Decision" was aired on live television.

"This is very tough," James said. "In this fall, I'm going to take my talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat ... Like I said before, I feel it's going to give me the best opportunity to win and to win for multiple years. And not only just to win in the regular season or just to win five games in a row or three games in a row, I want to be able tow in championships and I feel like I can compete down there."

James is now six years removed from his last game with the Heat. He led them to two championships in four consecutive NBA Finals appearances, winning two regular season MVPs. On the anniversary of his arrival, here's a look back at his top five moments in Miami.

5. James scored a career-high 61 points against the Charlotte Bobcats March 3, 2014 at AmericanAirlines Arena. He made 22 of 33 shots and sank eight straight 3-pointers at one point in the Heat's 124-107 victory.

4. The Heat rallied from a 24-point deficit to defeat the Boston Celtics and extend their winning streak to 23 games in 2013. But the comeback was only a footnote. James highlighted the victory with an alley-oop slam dunk over Celtics guard Jason Terry. James would later call it one of the best dunks of his career.

3. After losing his first Finals against the San Antonio Spurs in 2007, James got his revenge six years later. He had 37 points and 12 rebounds in Game 7 to lead the Heat to a second straight championship. James made the clinching basket with 27.8 seconds remaining and was named Finals MVP.

2. With the Heat facing elimination in the 2012 Eastern Conference finals, James had 45 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a 98-79 victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 6. The performance was so significant because a loss would have likely meant the end of the Big Three era in Miami.

1. After years of criticism for coming up short in big games, James finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists in the Heat's 121-106 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It clinched James' first championship and the second in Heat history.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich