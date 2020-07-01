Criticism over LeBron James' decision 10 years ago was always about where he chose to play

It was nearly 10 years ago when LeBron James had the entire NBA world awaiting the announcement.

On July 8, 2010, he was set to make "The Decision." James was mostly considered a "good guy" in the league until it all changed when he decided to team with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat.

The moment was reminiscent of hero Hulk Hogan transforming into "Hollywood Hogan," donning the NWO colors. He became an instant villain because many felt he was being selfish by airing his decision on live television and then joining two of the league's top players.

In Miami, of all places.

But after all the criticism, was it really that bad? SI.com's Robin Lundberg recently tackled the subject, saying the reaction was overblown.

"Let's be honest, no one was mad about the decision until LeBron didn't say what they wanted him to," Lundberg said. "Not one, not two, not three, not any of y'all. I didn't talk to a single person before that aired who was angered by the idea. In fact, everyone I spoke to was excited to see where he would go and if it would be their team."

In reality, "The Decision" was great for everyone. The Heat. LeBron. The Dallas Mavericks. The San Antonio Spurs. And especially the fans. NBA interest was at an all-time high during James' four years in Miami.

It just took some getting used to.

"The idea of him playing with prime Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh seemed more unfair that it actually was, which is why the pep rally I referenced was actually what I think rubbed the most people the wrong way," Lundberg said. "However, in retrospect, one can take umbrage with it being televised but it's hard to say LeBron made the wrong decision."

