LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Finish No. 4 On NBA's Best Duo List

Shandel Richardson

It has been six years since LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were teammates with the Miami Heat but they sustained one more loss earlier this week. 

On Thursday, a fan vote on NBA.com concluded a tournament of the league's all-time best duos.  The Los Angeles Lakers tandem of Shaquille O'Neal and the late Kobe Bryant won a close vote against Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls in the championship. Jordan and Pippen defeated James and Wade in the semifinals. 

Wade and James entered as the No. 4 seed of a 16-team field, behind Jordan and Pippen, O'Neal and Bryant and Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Lakers). Moses Malone and Julius Erving of the Philadelphia 76ers rounded out the top five.

James and Wade led the Heat to two titles in four consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2010-14. They led the team to a 224-88 record during that span while teaming with forward Chris Bosh, another All-Star. After promising to win "multiple" championships at their introduction to fans, the Heat came up short of their goals. It explains why they were ousted against the other great duos in league history.

Jordan and Pippen won six championships during the 1990s, including two three-peats. Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy five times while O'Neal and Bryant were three-time winners.

Wade and James, who entered the league in 2003, parted ways a few months after losing to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2014 Finals. James, now with the Lakers, is still considered one of the game's top players while Wade retired last season. 

