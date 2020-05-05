The argument has been present since LeBron James captured his third NBA championship in 2016.

James is on the short list of players who are in consideration with Michael Jordan as the greatest in league history. The release of ESPN's "Last Chance" documentary has only added fuel to the debate. It has filled social-media and talk-radio shows for the past three weeks.

“He [Michael Jordan] is the GOAT, not even a question,” former Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers recently told Eurohoops.

Added ESPN's Jackie MacMullan, "His six championships were won in two different phases of his career with rotating supporting casts. “I think LeBron in any generation would be doing what he’s doing right no all these years. At the end of the day, I firmly believe he’s the best basketball player in the history of the game.

While Jordan has the clear advantage in league dominance and championships, SI.com examined if James played against stronger competition. Jordan defeated Hall of Famers Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Clyde Drexler, Charles Barkley, Gary Payton, Karl Malone and John Stockton during his six championships.

James, who is 3-6 in the Finals and won two championships with the Miami Heat, has faced Hall of Fame inductees Tim Duncan and Jason Kidd and several others who will earn the distinction once eligible. They include Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Dirk Nowitzki and Kawhi Leonard

"While this could go either way, I've always argued every team LeBron beat in the NBA Finals is better than any team Jordan did," wrote Robin Lundberg of SI.com. The Spurs had Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. The Thunder Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Serge Ibaka. And the Warriors won 73 games. So, while both GOATs beat greats, I'd argue LeBron's competition was slightly greater."

