LeBron James Better With Los Angeles Lakers Than Miami Heat? Steve Kerr Thinks So

When the matchup was set, the main storyline immediately became Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James versus the Miami Heat.

James played four seasons in Miami, winning two championships. Six years later, he is on the verge of his fourth title while playing for the Lakers against the Heat.

So, naturally, this is the perfect time to pose the question. Who was the better LeBron: the one in Miami or Los Angeles. At least one prominent NBA coach chose the latter. While speaking to NBA Sports Bay Area, Kerr said 17th-year James has improved from the days when was beginning the prime of his career with the Heat from 2010-14.

“I think LeBron is actually a way better player now than he was six years ago when he played in Miami,” Kerr said in the interview. “It’s remarkable watching the offensive transformation since then, and his confidence in his shooting, and that’s what Miami has to deal with.”

It's hard to argue with Kerr because James, 35, appears to ascend to a new level each year he ages. His scoring (25.3) is tied for the second-lowest of his career, but he is averaging a personal-high 10.2 assists while his rebounding numbers (7.8) are on par with previous years.

Then again, it's hard to agree with Kerr because of how good James was in Miami. He could have arguably won the league's MVP all four years and made Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh look ordinary at times.

Still a fun debate, though.

