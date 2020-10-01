SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

LeBron James Better With Los Angeles Lakers Than Miami Heat? Steve Kerr Thinks So

Shandel Richardson

When the matchup was set, the main storyline immediately became Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James versus the Miami Heat. 

James played four seasons in Miami, winning two championships. Six years later, he is on the verge of his fourth title while playing for the Lakers against the Heat. 

So, naturally, this is the perfect time to pose the question. Who was the better LeBron: the one in Miami or Los Angeles. At least one prominent NBA coach chose the latter. While speaking to NBA Sports Bay Area, Kerr said 17th-year James has improved from the days when was beginning the prime of his career with the Heat from 2010-14.

“I think LeBron is actually a way better player now than he was six years ago when he played in Miami,” Kerr said in the interview. “It’s remarkable watching the offensive transformation since then, and his confidence in his shooting, and that’s what Miami has to deal with.”

It's hard to argue with Kerr because James, 35, appears to ascend to a new level each year he ages. His scoring (25.3) is tied for the second-lowest of his career, but he is averaging a personal-high 10.2 assists while his rebounding numbers (7.8) are on par with previous years.

Then again, it's hard to agree with Kerr because of how good James was in Miami. He could have arguably won the league's MVP all four years and made Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh look ordinary at times. 

Still a fun debate, though.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat Playing Waiting Game With Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo Injuries

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo both sustained injuries in Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Next in Line if Goran Dragic is Unable to Return During NBA Finals

Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn had his best game of the postseason in Wednesday's Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat List Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic as Doubtful for Game 2 Against Lakers

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra provides injury updates on Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

As Injuries Pile, the Miami Heat Still Want to Remain Balanced

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler wants to continue to get others involved even with injuries to Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat Making Zero Excuses Entering Game 2 of NBA Finals Against Los Angeles Lakers

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler says injuries to Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic had no impact on Wednesday's Game 1 loss

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Depth is Reason Miami Heat Feel Equipped to Handle Possibility of Playing Without Two Injured Starters

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says the team have plenty options to fill-in for the injured Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo for Game 2

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat's Success Starts at the Top With Pat Riley

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley has the organization in the NBA Finals for the sixth time

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Even With Diminished Roles, Andre Iguodala and Udonis Haslem Still Provide Valuable NBA Finals Experience

Andre Iguodala and Udonis Haslem are the only Miami Heat players with NBA Finals experience

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler: "I Belong Here"

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler says the organization embracing his personality made for an easier transition

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Needed a Few Weeks to Cope With LeBron James' Departure in 2014

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James meet in the NBA Finals for the first time on opposite sides

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj