Clippers vs. Heat preview

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat are the league's best team at home, going 20-1 this season. They have won nine straight since losing to the Los Angeles Lakers Dec. 13 ... The Heat won their last two games in overtime, defeating the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards. Jimmy Butler is the Heat's leading scoring at 20.3 points a game and averages seven rebounds and 6.5 assists. In the last 10 games, reserve point guard Goran Dragic has averaged 16.1 points and 5.5 assists ... Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. recently accepted an invite to participate in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Weekend ... Forward Chris Silva, who began the season on a two-way contract, will spend the next three days playing for the organization's G League affilaite in Sioux Falls. He is expected to rejoin the team for Monday's game against Orlando Magic ... The Heat are in the third of a five-game homestand ... Justise Winslow (back) will not play. It will be the eighth straight game he has missed. Winslow has only played 11 games this season ... The Clippers are coming off a 105-92 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, ending a four-game winning streak. The Hawks were without All-Star guard Trae Young ... Guard Lou Williams is averaging 19.9 points and 6.1 assists ... Los Angeles is scoring 115.6 points per game and shooting 46 percent as a team ... Kawhi Leonard (knee), Paul George (hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (groin) are all game-time decisions ... This is the first meeting between the teams. 

