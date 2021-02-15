Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers Preview

Game time: 10 p.m., ET

TV: ESPN

Betting line: Clippers -5.5

Vitals: The Heat and Clippers meet for the second of two matchups in the first half of the season. Earlier this season, the Clippers won 109- 105 Jan. 28. The Heat are 36-28 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 19-13 in home games and 17-15 in road games.... Jimmy Butler has now made at least one three in three-straight games, shooting 3-of-6 (.500) over that span. ... Center Bam Adebayo recorded his team-leading 13th double-double on Saturday at Utah ... Guard Kendrick Nunn has now scored in double-figures in 12 consecutive games, tying the longest such streak of his career ... Forward Moe Harkless (thigh) is probable while Avery Bradley (calf), Goran Dragic (ankle), Meyers Leonard (shoulder) and Chris Silva (hip) are out.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Jimmy Butler

CLIPPERS

G Patrick Beverley

G Reggie Jackson

C Serge Ibaka

F Kawhi Leonard

F Nicolas Batum

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “We’re not getting too caught up in that at this point,” Robinson said. “Just trying to take it game by game. We’re focused on [Monday] right now and getting that one against the Clippers. So when we’re heading back to Miami, obviously we’ll have a good feel of where we’re at. But we can’t get too caught up in forecasting and trying to do that sort of thing.”

