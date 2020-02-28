InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

A strong Slovenian presence expected once again in Miami for Goran Dragic-Luka Doncic matchup

Shandel Richardson

Last year they arrived early as seven hours prior to tip-off so they could fully experience the moment.

Thousands of Slovenian NBA fans made the 5,000-mile trip to Miami so they could see the country's two most famous athletes square off for the first time. Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic were at a loss for words after the showing. Their native fans filled AmericanAirlines Arena, at times drowning out the rest of the arena with chants of their names and the country's national anthem. They waited 45 minutes after the game so Dragic could address the crowd.

A year later, they are set for a repeat.

A Heat official said they expect at least 2,500 Slovenians in attendance for the third matchup between Dragic and Doncic. Last year it started with a Facebook message among a few fans. It spawned into a group page that planned a trip to Miami so they could watch in person.

For many years, Dragic was the only Slovenian player in the league. He solidified himself as a top talent when he was named third-team All-NBA in 2014 with the Phoenix Suns. After being traded to the Heat in 2015, he later earned his first All-Star selection in 2018.

Dragic was the country's lone hope until Doncic.

He was drafted by the Mavericks with the No. 3 pick in 2018 and won the league's Rookie of the Year award. In just his second season, he was named an All-Star and is already considered a Top 10 player. 

For a second time, a night in Miami will belong to Slovenia.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat try to end a two-game losing streak against the Dallas Mavericks Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat reach low point of the season after 129-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Miami Heat have now lost seven of their last nine games

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat turns attention to closing strong after consecutive bad losses

After being strong finishers earlier in the season, the Miami Heat have sputtered in the fourth quarter the past two games

Shandel Richardson

Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat face the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Injuries during losing skid are no excuse for the Miami Heat

Despite playing most of the last eight games without Jimmy Butler, Meyers Leonard and Tyler Herro, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra refuses to blame injuries for struggles

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

City of Miami honors Dwyane Wade by naming portion of street after him

Street in front of Miami Heat arena will be named Dwyane Wade Boulevard

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Another loss to a losing team raises more questions about the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have lost six of eight games after blowing a 19-point, fourth-quarter lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Shandel Richardson

by

RyanJY

Video: Miami Heat retire Dwyane Wade's jersey

On Saturday night, the Miami Heat honored the greatest player in franchise history by retiring his jersey

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Miami Heat play at the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday. It is the second meeting in three days

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat once again short-handed for Monday's game at Cleveland

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler will miss his second straight game. Meyers Leonard and Tyler Herro also remain sidelined

Shandel Richardson