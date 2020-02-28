A strong Slovenian presence expected once again in Miami for Goran Dragic-Luka Doncic matchup

Last year they arrived early as seven hours prior to tip-off so they could fully experience the moment.

Thousands of Slovenian NBA fans made the 5,000-mile trip to Miami so they could see the country's two most famous athletes square off for the first time. Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic were at a loss for words after the showing. Their native fans filled AmericanAirlines Arena, at times drowning out the rest of the arena with chants of their names and the country's national anthem. They waited 45 minutes after the game so Dragic could address the crowd.

A year later, they are set for a repeat.

A Heat official said they expect at least 2,500 Slovenians in attendance for the third matchup between Dragic and Doncic. Last year it started with a Facebook message among a few fans. It spawned into a group page that planned a trip to Miami so they could watch in person.

For many years, Dragic was the only Slovenian player in the league. He solidified himself as a top talent when he was named third-team All-NBA in 2014 with the Phoenix Suns. After being traded to the Heat in 2015, he later earned his first All-Star selection in 2018.

Dragic was the country's lone hope until Doncic.

He was drafted by the Mavericks with the No. 3 pick in 2018 and won the league's Rookie of the Year award. In just his second season, he was named an All-Star and is already considered a Top 10 player.

For a second time, a night in Miami will belong to Slovenia.