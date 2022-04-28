Miami Heat's Markieff Morris Fined By NBA

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris was fined by the NBA Thursday because of his actions in Tuesday's Game 5 victory against the Atlanta Hawks. Morris joins Jimmy Butler and the organization as Heat representatives to be fined during the game.

Here's the official statement from the league:

"Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris has been fined $25,000 for interfering with live game play while on the bench, in violation of league rules, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

Morris, who was not in the game at the time, grabbed and held Atlanta Hawks guard De’Andre Hunter out of bounds, which prevented Hunter from completely reestablishing himself inbounds as he caught a pass from a teammate. Morris received an unsportsmanlike technical foul for his actions. The incident occurred with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter in Miami’s 97-94 win over the Hawks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on April 26 at FTX Arena."

To view the incident, click on the following link: https://www.nba.com/watch/video/atl-vs-mia-04-26-22

The Heat, who are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, defeated the Hawks 4-1 in the first round. They will play either the Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals.

The Sixers lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 being Thursday night.

