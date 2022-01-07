Skip to main content
Miami Heat's Markieff Morris Still Spouting Off About Nikola Jokic

The injured Heat forward uses Jokic's physique to explain why he's missed 30 games

Injured Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris held nothing back when he was questioned on social media about why it is taking him so long to get back on the court. 

Morris has missed 30 games since being shoved from behind to the ground by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Juric back in November. The incident left Morris on the court in neck and back pain. 

"Ain’t shit wild about it! It’s a real injury!," Morris wrote on Twitter. "Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I’ll be back soon like I said."

Both players were ejected for their roles in the altercation. The Heat have been quiet about when Morris could possibly return. This was the strongest comment since the injury occurred. Morris, who was acquired in the offseason, only played 10 games before his season was interrupted. He was averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. 

Read More

The resurfacing of their feud comes on the heels of Heat guard Tyler Herro and Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic getting into a spat late in Wednesday's game. After Nurkic set a hard screen, Herro retaliated by pushing him in the back. Nurkic then took a swing at Herro. Both players were ejected as well. 

The Heat return to action Saturday against the Phoenix Suns. 

