Max Strus Lands Two-Way Deal With Miami Heat

After going undrafted in 2018, Max Strus will have an opportunity to have an impact with the Miami Heat.

On Saturday, the Heat signed Strus to a two-way contract. They had until 5 p.m. to make a decision between Struss and BJ Johnson. The Heat announced the move via Twitter.

“He’s intriguing with his ability to play in our system,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said recently. “He can play without the ball. He can space the floor but he also can move without the ball and find open areas, come off screens and make plays. You can see how that can fit with us. He’s had some good moments in camp.”

Strus separated himself in the final game of the preseason. He finished with 22 points, two rebounds and an assist.

Strus, who spent last season with the Chicago Bulls G League affiliate, averaged 18.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists. In college, he went undrafted out of DePaul after beginning his career at Division II Lewis College.

“I just take it one day at a time,” Strus said recently. “I don’t think the games mean as much as people make it out to be. I think it’s every day in practice, just making sure I’m do everything I can to compete and showcase everything I can do to help this team out.”

The Heat have several players who turned two-way contracts into success stories. Duncan Robinson and former forward Derrick Jones Jr. are the most recent. Both became rotation players, with Robinson setting the franchise single-season record 3-pointers last year.

