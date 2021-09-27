Miami Heat Media Day Updates

The Miami Heat held their annual media day Monday

-Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said there was no timetable on when guard Victor Oladipo will be ready to play.

-Spoelstra says P.J. Tucker fits directly with the Miami Heat culture.

-Spoelstra is most impressed by newly-acquired guard Kyle Lowry's high basketball IQ.

-According to Spoelstra, third-year guard Tyler Herro put on 10 pounds of muscle in the offseason.

-Spoelstra on fans returning to games this season: "I think everybody loves a live building."

-Bam Adebayo says he wants to improve as a shooter and attacking the basket more often.

-Bam Adebayo on how he can help Kyle Lowry: "Every once in a while he doesn't have to be the point guard."

-Adebayo ends his media day availability with his signature "Black Lives Matter, people."

-Kyle Lowry on being a 35-year-old NBA player: "I think overall I'm a better basketball player."

