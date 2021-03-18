Miami Heat Winning Streak Ends With Loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

The Miami Heat falter late in 89-85 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, also acquire Trevor Ariza for Meyers Leonard

The Miami Heat will just chalk this one up as a learning experience.

An 89-85 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies ended their five-game winning streak but they prefer to view it as a lesson.

“I just think all of these late-game situations, we’ve been in a great deal of them the last eight weeks, and they always produce great teaching moments the next day,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Forward Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 24 points while center Bam Adebayo had 15 points and rebounds.

“I think we did enough things defensively to put ourselves in a position to win, obviously,” Spoelstra said. “And then offensively it was a little bit of a struggle.”

The Heat return to action Friday against the Indiana Pacers.

Before Wednesday's game, the Heat dealt forward Meyers Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick for Oklahoma City forward Trevor Ariza.

The moves came in the wake of Leonard being suspended indefinitely over his anti-Semitic remarks made recently on a video game live stream.

“I feel like I’ve said this before about certain guys, but he’s a guy that we’ve really respected and liked the thought that he would be a great fit in our organization, our culture, the way we play,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said before Wednesday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

