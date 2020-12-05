The Miami Heat did not add any major free agents during the offseason but players still think the team can make a return to the NBA Finals.

Center Meyers Leonard, who spoke to the media Saturday, said he was pleased with the team's offseason moves.

“You tell me, what are we missing,” Leonard said. “I mean, we have to work to do. There’s no doubt about that. Our defense has to be sharp. We have to continue to share the ball but we’re going to put the ball in the bucket. Overall, we just have to improve our game and get to a championship level.”

The Heat signed forward Moe Harkless and guard Avery Bradley during free agency. The only players they lost were forward Derrick Jones Jr. (Portland Trail Blazers), Jae Crowder (Phoenix Suns) and Solomon Hill (Atlanta Hawks).

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said keeping the same roster was vital to remaining competitive in the Eastern Conference. Last year the Heat were two wins from a championship, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals.

“It’s still a business but we really felt good about our last year and how the group grew together," Spoelstra said. "It is not easy in this league to do what we’re trying to accomplish. The competition is fierce but we’re very grateful we were able to bring back the majority of our group back.”

