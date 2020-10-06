SI.com
Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard Back in the Fold

Shandel Richardson

During the Miami Heat's last two postseason series, center Meyer Leonard was out of coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation.

Leonard kept engaged by cheering loudly as possible on the bench. Now with an injury to starter Bam Adebayo, Leonard is once again being counted upon as a reliable replacement against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

"During the Milwaukee and Boston series, I had a pretty good idea I wasn't going to be in the game," Leonard said. "Being up and loud constantly, it's something I always do, but there was another level to it. Coming into the Lakers series, they had a big frontline and then obviously when Bam went down, I knew that I was going to probably have an opportunity to play."

Leonard did not play in the first round against the Indiana Pacers or the conference finals versus the Boston Celtics. He only played in one game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.

His role increased significantly once Adebayo, who is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 4, sustained a neck strain in the second half in Game 1. Leonard is just the next in the Heat's long list of players with a next man up mentality. Guard Goran Dragic (foot) is doubtful to return the remainder of the series.

"Not having Goran and Bam, for us, is obviously very difficult," Leonard said. "Those are guys that we've counted on. Those are guys who are proven. It's one thing we always talk about is next man up. The ability to have guys stay ready day in and day out is a testament to the culture. It's a testament to each player who has stayed ready. In the playoffs, all bets are off. It's winning time."

