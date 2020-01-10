Miami Heat
Top Stories
News

Heat owner Micky Arison donates $1 million to victims of wildfires in Australia

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison has often donated money for disaster relief.

His latest contribution was to the wildfire relief effort in Australia. The Heat recently announced the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation pledged $1 million to the cause. Carnival Corporation, founded by Arison, also donated $250,000 to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief fund. 

“Our cruise lines carried hundreds of thousands of Aussies and international guests on voyages this summer, and this gesture is a sign of our solidarity with the local community,” said Sture Myrmell, president of Carnival Australia. “As a cruise shipping organization with close ties to Australian communities developed over many years, we have been shocked by the devastation from this ongoing disaster. Our cruise lines are contributing to the Australian Red Cross’ Disaster Relief and Recovery work because of the organization’s experience in dealing with the effects of natural disasters and its national reach.”

The fires have occurred since the summer. Twenty-seven people have been killed and millions of animals were affected. Thus far, 17.9 million acres have been burned.

Arison is no stranger to helping those affected by tragedy. Last year he donated $1 million to victims of Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas. In 2018, he donated $5 million to the communities impacted by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina and South Carolina. The previous year he pledged $2 million to Hurricane Harvey relief. 

Arison is one of many sports figures to help the latest cause. Basketball player LaMelo Ball, who is playing professionally in Australia, plans to donate one month's salary to the victims. Tennis star and Australian native Nick Kyrgios will donate $200 for every ace he hits. 

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat's loss in Brooklyn raises concerns about their play on the road

Miami Heat drop to 10-10 on the road after 117-113 loss to Brooklyn Nets

Shandel Richardson

by

Dwyne

Miami Heat to retire Dwyane Wade's jersey in three-day celebration

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade will become fifth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired

Shandel Richardson

by

Canothegreat

Jimmy Butler blows kiss at T.J. Warren after ejection in Heat's victory at Pacers

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers' T.J. Warren involved in trash-talk before Warren was ejected

Shandel Richardson

by

FSUSamantha

Heat's Jimmy Butler fined 35K for role in altercation with Pacers' T.J. Warren

League punishes Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler for altercation and social-media post directed at Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren.

Shandel Richardson

Heat guard Justise Winslow will not play Friday against the Nets

Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow suffers setback with back injury and will miss Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Justise Winslow back in the lineup after missing 14 games

With Justise Winslow back from injury, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra now has to figure out rotation.

Shandel Richardson

A look at where Miami Heat players Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler stand in NBA All-Star fan vote

After latest fan voting, Miami Heat players Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo likely to make NBA All-Star Game as reserves

Shandel Richardson

Heat's James Johnson goes from spectator to contributor in victory against Trail Blazers

Miami Heat forward James Johnson back in flow after being banished to bench earlier in season

Shandel Richardson

by

FSUSamantha

Hassan Whiteside in a comfortable place his first season in Portland after five years in Miami

After five seasons with the Miami Heat, center Hassan Whiteside returns for the first time as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers

Shandel Richardson

by

psalms

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra praises Jimmy Butler for not focusing on stats

A few days before Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside faces his former team for the first time since being traded, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra uses Jimmy Butler to emphasize not getting too caught up in numbers

Shandel Richardson