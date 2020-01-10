Heat owner Micky Arison donates $1 million to victims of wildfires in Australia

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison has often donated money for disaster relief.

His latest contribution was to the wildfire relief effort in Australia. The Heat recently announced the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation pledged $1 million to the cause. Carnival Corporation, founded by Arison, also donated $250,000 to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief fund.

“Our cruise lines carried hundreds of thousands of Aussies and international guests on voyages this summer, and this gesture is a sign of our solidarity with the local community,” said Sture Myrmell, president of Carnival Australia. “As a cruise shipping organization with close ties to Australian communities developed over many years, we have been shocked by the devastation from this ongoing disaster. Our cruise lines are contributing to the Australian Red Cross’ Disaster Relief and Recovery work because of the organization’s experience in dealing with the effects of natural disasters and its national reach.”

The fires have occurred since the summer. Twenty-seven people have been killed and millions of animals were affected. Thus far, 17.9 million acres have been burned.

Arison is no stranger to helping those affected by tragedy. Last year he donated $1 million to victims of Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas. In 2018, he donated $5 million to the communities impacted by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina and South Carolina. The previous year he pledged $2 million to Hurricane Harvey relief.

Arison is one of many sports figures to help the latest cause. Basketball player LaMelo Ball, who is playing professionally in Australia, plans to donate one month's salary to the victims. Tennis star and Australian native Nick Kyrgios will donate $200 for every ace he hits.