Miami Heat Owner Micky Arison Appointed to NBA's Newly-Formed Social Justice Coalition

Shandel Richardson

After being one of the most active teams in the NBA social justice movement, the Miami Heat will help continue the fight. 

Heat owner Micky Arison was named as a board member for the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition. The organization, which was announced Friday, will "lead the NBA family’s collective efforts to advance equality and social justice."

Arison is one of five owners on the team, which also consists of five players and two coaches. The Heat were active in the league's social justice stance while play was suspended because of the coronaviurs pandemic and the NBA restart in Orlando. 

Udonis Haslem, Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson were among the Heat players to openly express their support of the movement. It started after the incidents involving George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, who many felt died at the hands of police misconduct.

"The formation of the Coalition is another step in the NBA and NBPA’s ongoing efforts to advance social justice, building upon a shared goal of the 2019-20 season restart in Orlando and continuing decades of work by players and teams to address racial inequality, advocate for meaningful change and promote greater civic engagement," the league released in a statement.

Here is the remainder of the committee: 

NBA Board of Governors:

Steve Ballmer, Los Angeles Clippers

Clay Bennett, Oklahoma City Thunder

Marc Lasry, Milwaukee Bucks

Vivek Ranadive, Sacramento Kings

National Basketball Players Association:

Carmelo Anthony, Portland Trail Blazers Forward

Avery Bradley, Los Angeles Lakers Guard

Sterling Brown, Milwaukee Bucks Guard-Forward

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz Guard

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves Forward

National Basketball Coaches Association:

Lloyd Pierce, Atlanta Hawks Head Coach

Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach

