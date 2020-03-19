Heat owner Micky Arison will make cruise ships available in wake of coronavirus threat

Chalk up another coronavirus assist for Miami Heat owner Micky Arison.

Arison, also in charge of Carnival Cruise Lines, plans to make ships available if needed to combat the pandemic. President Donald Trump announced the news Thursday during his White House press briefing.

"One of the things that happened this morning, I spoke with Micky Arison at Carnival Cruise Lines and he's going to make ships available," Trump told reporters in Washington D.C. "So in addition to the big medical ships that you have coming, if we should need ships, lots of rooms, they'll be docked at New York and Los Angeles and San Francisco, different places, so I want to thank Micky Arison, that's Carnival Cruise Lines."

Arison recently said he would compensate part-time arena workers during the NBA's work stoppage. Last Wednesday play was halted for at least 30 days before league commissioner Adam Silver will re-assess the situation. Arison also donated $1 million to a relief fund created for workers paid on a game-by-game basis.

There is no timetable on when the league resumes. As of Thursday, there were more than 11,000 coronavirus cases in the United States and nearly 150 deaths. There are seven confirmed cases in the NBA, including Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and teammate Donovan Mitchell.

All major professional sports leagues have postponed their seasons. The NCAA canceled the women's and men's basketball tournaments.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich