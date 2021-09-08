Longtime Miami Heat Radio Announcer Mike Inglis Calls It Quits

Longtime Miami Heat radio announcer Mike Inglis has decided to step down after 23 years.

Inglis was the Heat's voice for three NBA championship seasons.

“Words could never describe how grateful I am to have had the privilege of broadcasting for the best sports organization in the Miami Heat,” Inglis said in a statement released Tuesday by the team. “The past 23 years have been filled with friendships and experiences that, in my wildest dreams, I could have never imagined. Thank you to the Arison Family, the Riley Family, the incredible broadcast team, front office staff and countless others that I’ve had the good fortune of meeting and working with throughout my career.

“It has been one heck of a ride Heat Nation. You will be missed, but all wonderful things must come to an end," Inglis said in a statement. "My family and I look forward to witnessing the great things this organization will continue to do. Be well and stay safe. Cheers.”

In a statement, Heat team president Pat Riley offered his thoughts on Inglis: "The call 'and the Heat will have another parade down beautiful Biscayne Boulevard' will serve as the soundtrack of some very special moments for the Heat franchise as we leapt into the air to celebrate our Championships. Mike has always been a very colorful but straightforward broadcaster and it’s been a pleasure to work with him during his 23 seasons calling many magical moments for this franchise. When you spend nearly 30 years calling games in the NBA, you've definitely had a long and glorious career. I wish Mike nothing but the best as he moves onto becoming a scratch golfer and ardent Heat fan."