Defense shines in Miami Heat's impressive 105-89 victory against top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat always felt they were capable of such a performance.

On Monday, they showed it.

The Heat turned in perhaps their best defensive effort of the season in a 105-89 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Bucks entered with the league's best record. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was coming off a 41-point, 20-rebound game, was held to a season-low 13 points.

"We've had moments and that's what we've been trying to work on," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Not saying that we can hold great offensive teams like this regularly under 90, obviously that's not realistic, but we have it in us. It was just a lot more focus and commitment and urgency because of the respect level of who we were playing."

Guard Jimmy Butler and forward Jae Crowder led the Heat with 18 points. They had six players in double-figures, including Goran Dragic (15), Bam Adebayo (14), Kendrick Nunn (13) and Kelly Olynyk (11). After losing four of five, the Heat have now won three straight.

"We just know this is part of the process," Crowder said. "It takes a little while to get going. Hopefully, we can continue to build each and every game. (Monday) was a good statement game for us."

It marked the second straight game the Heat closed strong. It was an issue when they blew double-digit, fourth-quarter leads in losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers last week.

"The more often you go through these experiences collectively under duress, if you approach it the right way, which our guys have, you get better from it," Spoelstra said. "You get better from these experiences. You get a little bit more organized, a little bit more confident."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich