Miami Heat Hold Off Milwaukee Bucks 116-114 To Take A 2-0 Lead In Series

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat are halfway to advancing to the next round of the NBA playoffs.

Jimmy Butler sank a pair of free throws with no time left on the clock and Goran Dragic's 23 points led the Heat to a 116-114 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. They lead the top-seeded Bucks 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

The No. 5-seeded Heat have now won four of the five meetings between the teams this season, with the lone loss coming last month during the NBA restart in Orlando.

Dragic scored at least 20 points for a sixth straight playoff game. The Heat had seven players in double figures, including Tyler Herro (17), Jae Crowder (16), Bam Adebayo (15), Duncan Robinson (13), Jimmy Butler (13) and Kelly Olynyk (11). 

The Heat led by many as in the 13 first half before the Bucks rallied in the third quarter. A Brook Lopez layup with 4:22 remaining in the quarter tied the score at 78.

The Bucks grabbed their only second-half lead on a Kyle Korver 3-pointer that made it 91-90 with 11:44 left. The Heat responded with a Dragic 3-pointer and layup by Jae Crowder on the next two possessions to regain control. A Tyler Herro basket capped a 7-0 run. 

The Heat are just two wins from advancing to the conference finals for the first time since 2014, the last year of the LeBron James era. Milwaukee is in danger of a second consecutive disappointing year as the top seed. After winning the first two games of last year's conference finals, they lost four straight to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors. 

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Nate$
Nate$

Let go Mami heat

Nate$
Nate$

Good job Mami

Eriedj
Eriedj

Solid team work and good play may take the Heat further than expected.

