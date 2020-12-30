News
Milwaukee Bucks Make an NBA record 29 3-pointers in 144-97 victory against the Miami Heat

Without Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat lose big against Milwaukee Bucks
The Miami Heat learned how difficult life is without All-Star Jimmy Butler. 

Or maybe a healthy Butler wouldn't have mattered Tuesday night. The Milwaukee Bucks made an NBA record 29 3-pointers in a 144-97 victory at AmericanAirlines Arena. It was the first of back-to-back games for the team. They play again Wednesday. 

Butler was sidelined with an ankle injury he sustained in the first half of last Friday's victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. Butler, who missed the second half, hasn't practiced since. 

It was the first meeting between the teams since the Heat upset the top-seeded Bucks in the second round of last season's Eastern Conference playoffs. The Bucks made sure to get their revenge. They led 115-75 at the end of the third quarter. 

Forward Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 25 points on 10 of 13 shooting.  Every Milwaukee player hit a 3-pointer except two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Guard Jrue Holiday made a team-high six from the arc on the way to 24 points. 

The barrage helped offset a slow night from Antetokounmpo, who finished with just nine points on 3 of 9 shooting. The Heat were led by second-year guard Tyler Herro's 23 points. 

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra declined to say if Butler would be ready for Wednesday's game. They are evaluating him on a daily basis. Avery Bradley added 14 points off the bench.

