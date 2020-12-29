Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: TNT, Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -5

Vitals: The Heat play the Bucks in the first of consecutive games at home. The Heat have won six of the last seven in the series at home … Last year Miami eliminated the No. 1 seeded Bucks in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs … Forward Duncan Robinson is coming off making seven 3-pointers in Friday’s victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. It tied the record for most 3s made during a Christmas Day game … Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 27 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals in Sunday’s win over the New York Knicks … Forward Khris Middleton has scored at least 20 points in all three games this season …. The Bucks lost last year’s season series to the Heat, 2-1 … For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle) is doubtful.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Duncan Robinson

F Meyers Leonard

BUCKS

G Jrue Holiday

G Donte DiVincenzo

C Brook Lopez

F Khris Middleton

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

Quotable:

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra – “[The Bucks are] a little bit different. And I think they probably look at us in a similar way. We’re the same team, but a little bit different. So they’re starting their evolution with a new team, and new personnel.”

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo – "The Milwaukee Bucks this year, we're good ... we're better. We have some great guys that we added to the team. They're playing the right way, and once everything fits in together, we're going to be good. It's going to be fun to watch."

