Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Game time: 10 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat 6.5

VITALS: The Heat and Timberwolves meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Minnesota swept the series and has currently won four-straight overall. The Heat are 33-27 all-time versus the T-Wolves during the regular season, including 17-12 in home games and 16-15 in road games ... Forward Trevor Ariza has scored in double-figures in his last two games and five times overall since joining the team March 17 ... Guard Kendrick Nunn is averaging 16.0 points over his last six games while shooting 56 percent from the field, including 42 percent from 3-point range ... For the Heat, Andre Iguodala (hip) is questionable, Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable and Victor Oladipo (knee) is out. For the Timberwolves, guard Malik Beasley (hamstring) is out and center Karl-Anthony Towns (personal reasons) is questionable.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

TIMBERWOLVES

G Ricky Rubio

G Anthony Edwards

C Naz Reid

F Jaden McDaniels

F Josh Okogie

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Trevor Ariza on getting acclimated since being acquired at the trade deadline: “I can say my defense is ahead of my offense, as far as catching up to what we’re doing. But as time has gone on, my teammates have done a great job of telling me where to be aggressive. Coach has definitely simplified things for me to understand how to be aggressive, how to make plays, and put me in position to be the best player I can be to help this team.”

