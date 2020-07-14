InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat still feeling safe despite recent COVID-19 positive tests around league

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra expected to experience a few hiccups with the coronavirus during the NBA restart.

With the league announcing more positive tests this week, the Heat remain confident in the league keeping them safe.

"We all feel really good about all the planning and protocols and the collaboration on everybody's part to try continue to make this happen successfully," Spoelstra said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday. "But the league put together a really thought out plan, worked with players union, worked with organizations and everybody is working together."

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings and former Heat No. 1 draft pick Michael Beasley (Brooklyn Nets) were the latest to test positive. All have been sent home from the Orlando "bubble" for quarantine.

The Heat are still without center Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn, who have reportedly been among the positive tests. Derrick Jones Jr., was diagnosed with the virus two weeks ago, but has since rejoined the team.

Spoelstra said the staff has put the players on alert to take extreme precaution. 

"There's a lot of things that you have to be mindful of," Spoelstra said. "You don't have to look any further than where we just came from in South Florida that this is real. This is also the reality of the world that we're living in right now, which is with the virus. We're putting together some things that I think is really safe and has everybody's healthy as the No. 1 priority but we know nothing is 100 percent guaranteed. You have to adhere to the protocols. Everybody has to be mindful and respect what we're trying to get done."

