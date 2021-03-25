NewsSI.com
Search
Miami Heat Acquire Nemanja Bjelica From Sacramento For Moe Harkless, Chris Silva

Miami Heat Acquire Nemanja Bjelica From Sacramento For Moe Harkless, Chris Silva

The Miami Heat make one move at the NBA trade deadline
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Miami Heat make one move at the NBA trade deadline

The Miami Heat made a minor move at the NBA trade deadline Thursday when they acquired Nemanja Bjelica from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Moe Harkless and Chris Silva. 

Bjelica, 32, is in the final year of his contract and could potentially free a roster spot for next season. He averaged 7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds this season. 

Harkless was in his first season with the Heat after playing last year with the New York Knicks. He was never able to crack the rotation. Silva was once considered part of the Heat's developmental program before being sidelined most of this season because of an injury. 

The Heat play the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday in Miami. Here is a preview of the matchup:

VITALS: The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two matchups this season. Last season, the teams split the season series with each winning on their home court. The Heat are 23-40 all-time versus Portland during the regular season, including 11-20 in home games and 12-20 in road games ... For the Heat, KZ Okpala (health protocol) and Udonis Haslem (health protocol) are out. Guard Avery Bradley (calf), forward Jimmy Butler (stomach) and Goran Dragic (back) are questionable. Guard Goran Dragic (back) and guard Gabe Vince (knee) is probable ... Damian Lillard averaged 33.5 points (48.9% FG, 44.4% 3-PT, 84.6% FT), 10.0 assists and 2.00 steals in two games against Miami last season. The Heat were one of four teams Lillard averaged a double-double against last season.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_15726089_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Acquire Nemanja Bjelica From Sacramento For Moe Harkless, Chris Silva

USATSI_15785576_168389536_lowres
News

Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15784016_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Cold Streak Continues With Loss to Phoenix Suns

USATSI_15772405_168389536_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15770189_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Drop Third Straight After Overtime Loss to the Indiana Pacers

USATSI_15759296_168389536_lowres
News

Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15759607_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Not Panicking After Latest Lost

USATSI_14168849_168389536_lowres
News

New Acquisition Trevor Ariza Feels Miami is a Perfect Fit