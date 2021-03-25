Miami Heat Acquire Nemanja Bjelica From Sacramento For Moe Harkless, Chris Silva

The Miami Heat made a minor move at the NBA trade deadline Thursday when they acquired Nemanja Bjelica from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Moe Harkless and Chris Silva.

Bjelica, 32, is in the final year of his contract and could potentially free a roster spot for next season. He averaged 7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds this season.

Harkless was in his first season with the Heat after playing last year with the New York Knicks. He was never able to crack the rotation. Silva was once considered part of the Heat's developmental program before being sidelined most of this season because of an injury.

The Heat play the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday in Miami. Here is a preview of the matchup:

VITALS: The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two matchups this season. Last season, the teams split the season series with each winning on their home court. The Heat are 23-40 all-time versus Portland during the regular season, including 11-20 in home games and 12-20 in road games ... For the Heat, KZ Okpala (health protocol) and Udonis Haslem (health protocol) are out. Guard Avery Bradley (calf), forward Jimmy Butler (stomach) and Goran Dragic (back) are questionable. Guard Goran Dragic (back) and guard Gabe Vince (knee) is probable ... Damian Lillard averaged 33.5 points (48.9% FG, 44.4% 3-PT, 84.6% FT), 10.0 assists and 2.00 steals in two games against Miami last season. The Heat were one of four teams Lillard averaged a double-double against last season.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com