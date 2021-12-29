Report: Heat Add More Health Protocols Before Spurs Game

The Miami Heat have added three players to their health protocols, according to a report by ESPN.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the players are Max Strus, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent. The list is now at six, including Kyle Lowry and Udonis Haslem.

To combat the losses, the Heat have reportedly signed center Aric Holman. He plays plays for the Austin Spurs.

Here's what Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had to say about dealing with the adversity: “It doesn’t mean that there’s not anxiety about all of this stuff. I think everybody has some kind of feeling. I know I have anxiety every time I have to go test. I feel 100 percent. You feel like you’re just leaving things up to chance. I get it. This team has great resolve. A great positive approach every single day. We’ve been getting these kind of news updates basically the past month, whether it’s injury or COVID. Guys just keep trying to find solutions."

The Heat only had eight players available against the Wizards. Like other sports, COVID cases in the NBA have risen in recent weeks.

"I think we’ve gotten to a point, I’ve said it before, we need more information," Spoelstra said the league's rising COVID cases. "Are there more asymptomatic cases? All of this is with the caveat of double vaccination, with a booster and asymptomatic. What does that mean and what adjustments can we make there? ... The whole league's going through this."

