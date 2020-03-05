Miami Heat hit franchise record 22 3-pointers in 116-113 victory against Orlando

InsideTheHeat
At this time last week, the Miami Heat were questioning themselves.

They had just lost consecutive games to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves and some were wondering if they were just a middle-tier team.

A week later, the Heat have proven they deserve mention among the league's elite. They hit a franchise record 22 3-pointers in a 116-113 victory against the Orlando Magic Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. It was their fourth straight victory after the two-game slump.

"I think the most important thing is this is the league," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "You say it's just us. I mean, this is what you have to manage over the course of 48 minutes. These are long games. The 3-point shooting has changed things dramatically. You have to continue to grind and work the game and work on all the necessary things that put you in the best position to win and we were able to do that in the second half."

Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 27 points, making 9 of 12 3-pointers. Goran Dragic had 25 points off the bench and Kelly Olynyk finished with 16 points and five rebounds.

"I wouldn't say it surprised me." Robinson said of his performance. "I've said it before, I try not to expect anything. I feel like I prepare myself for moments like this."

The Heat won the season series against the Magic 3-1. After a five-game homestand, they begin a two-game road trip Friday at New Orleans. They play at Washington Sunday.

"We've had trouble with Orlando in the past, this year and the past couple of years," Olynyk said. "To bring it in here and finish the homestand on a great note before we go on the road is huge."

