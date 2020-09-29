SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

The Miami Heat's Success Starts at the Top With Pat Riley

Shandel Richardson

Six years ago, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley made a promise to newly-acquired guard Goran Dragic after signing him at the trade deadline.

The Heat leadership told Dragic they would build a contending team. They followed through by improving via the draft with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro and trading for Jimmy Butler last summer. It has led to the sixth NBA Finals appearance in franchise history and only added to the legacy of Riley.

"He didn't assemble this team for us to just play 82 games and go home," Adebayo said of Riley. "That's not the reason he brought Jimmy here, that's not the reason he drafted me ... This was all preparation on how can we can win the championship. I love this team he brought together."

Riley has the Heat in position to win championships with three different groups. He won with Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade in 2006 and later with Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh. Now, he's constructed a team full of underdogs and will face the organization he once coached to four titles. The series against the Los Angeles Lakers opens Wednesday in Orlando.

Meeting Riley made it an easy sell for Butler when interest sparked. Butler said he was most impressed by the fact Riley still has a competitive drive at 75

 "He wants to win at everything," Butler said. "He's so much like everybody on this roster and I'm sure he takes the losses just as hard as we do. You can tell that he's just as excited as we are when we win and those are the people you fight for."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

YouTube: Subscribe at https://www.youtube.com/c/ShandelRichardson2876/featured

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Stands in the Way of the Miami Heat Winning the Fourth Title in Franchise History

LeBron James has the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Los Angeles Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Has Great Respect For Miami Heat

Even though they are the favorite, the Los Angeles Lakers refuse to dismiss Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Makes Necessary Adjustments Before NBA Finals

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will be a key factor in the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Had a Huge Impact on the Road to the NBA Finals

In just one season, Jimmy Butler has the Miami Heat in their sixth NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat Make Good on Promise

The Miami Heat are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Advance to NBA Finals After Defeating Boston Celtics

Miami Heat will play Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Teammates Rush to Bam Adebayo's defense After Game 5 Loss

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo took most of the blame for Friday's loss to the Boston Celtics

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Defensive Improvement Becomes Priority for Miami Heat Against Boston Celtics in Game 6

Despite loss in Game 5, the Miami Heat still feel in control against Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro Built a Bond This Season

Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler's mentorship has benefited rookie Tyler Herro

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Want to Close Out Boston Celtics Soon as Possible

Miami Heat can clinch a berth in the NBA Finals with a victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj