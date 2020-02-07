Heat Team President Pat Riley Has A Two-Year Plan In Place

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley reiterated Friday he wants to win immediately.

Making his first comments since the trade deadline, Riley said the organization has a two-year plan to compete for an NBA championship.

"You know me, I'm all about now and we're going press on," Riley said on a conference call with reporters. "We are committed to winning and getting back into contending for a world championship. We will get players and what we need in the next year or two."

Riley, 74, said he wants to maximize his time in charge of the organization and also the next couple years of Jimmy Butler's career. Butler, who was acquired in a trade last offseason, is in his ninth season. Being competitive now will take advantage of his peak years.

"That's not going to waste Jimmy Butler's years and try to do the best we can," Riley said. "... We want to win."

On Thursday, the Heat traded Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Dion Waiters to Memphis for Solomon Hill, Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder. Riley said injuries played a role in moving Johnson and Waiters. Riley revealed Johnson had two surgeries to repair a hernia. Waiters dealt with two ankle injuries before being suspended three times this season for violating team rules.

"They were injured and they had some issues and all that stuff," Riley said. "Getting back Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill, those guys can helps us."

Riley said trading Winslow was the toughest part. Before the season, the Heat considered Winslow a cornerstone after accommodating him with a move to point guard.

"It was the most difficult part," Riley said. "It was a very, very difficult thing for us to come to grips with ... We're going to miss him. The Memphis Grizzlies got a great, young player."