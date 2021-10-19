    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Miami Heat's Pat Riley Confident Tyler Herro Will Back Up The Talk

    Miami Heat's Pat Riley Confident Tyler Herro Will Back Up The Talk

    Pat Riley says Tyler Herro is poised to live up to the high expectations
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Ever since the 2019 NBA Draft, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley has listened to the confidence of guard Tyler Herro. 

    Now, Riley said it's time for Herro to answer the call. On Monday, Riley spoke to the media to address the state of the team entering the regular season. Among the topics he covered was Herro being comfortable talking publicly about his confidence and skills. 

    "One thing you don't want to do as a young player or as a team is don't ever tell anybody what you're going to do before you do it," Riley said. "If you want to have a big bullseye on your back, then go ahead and go out there. Young guys that are confident and brash, `don't sleep on me,' they're going to come after you. I think he sort of relishes that a little bit. If I were going to give him any kind of advice, go out there and show it and go out there and prove it and I think he will." 

    Recently, Herro caused a stir when he said he belonged in the top young player conversation along with Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) and Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies). Doncic and Young are proven All-Stars while Morant was the Rookie of the Year in 2020 and a budding star. 

    Herro has played solid but has dealt with inconsistency throughout his career. Riley said the time is now for Herro. 

    “There comes a time in a young players’ career when there’s enough talk," Riley said.

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_16909667_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Pat Riley Confident Tyler Herro Will Back Up The Talk

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16960210_168389536_lowres
    News

    Duncan Robinson's Improved Defense Has Impressed Pat Riley the Most

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_15404474_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Pat Riley Thinks Bam Adebayo Could Become a `Flat Out Scorer' This Season

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16959715_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Tyler Herro in Rare Company During Preseason

    Oct 16, 2021
    USATSI_16960209_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Ready for the Real Thing After Strong Preseason

    Oct 16, 2021
    USATSI_14083747_168389536_lowres
    News

    Sporting News Ranks Dwyane Wade No. 23 on Top 75 Players List

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16064002_168389536_lowres
    News

    Boston Celtics at Miami Heat Preview

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16954142_168389536_lowres
    News

    Udonis Haslem's Return Makes Up For the Miami Heat's First Preseason Loss

    Oct 15, 2021