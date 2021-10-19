Miami Heat's Pat Riley Confident Tyler Herro Will Back Up The Talk

Ever since the 2019 NBA Draft, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley has listened to the confidence of guard Tyler Herro.

Now, Riley said it's time for Herro to answer the call. On Monday, Riley spoke to the media to address the state of the team entering the regular season. Among the topics he covered was Herro being comfortable talking publicly about his confidence and skills.

"One thing you don't want to do as a young player or as a team is don't ever tell anybody what you're going to do before you do it," Riley said. "If you want to have a big bullseye on your back, then go ahead and go out there. Young guys that are confident and brash, `don't sleep on me,' they're going to come after you. I think he sort of relishes that a little bit. If I were going to give him any kind of advice, go out there and show it and go out there and prove it and I think he will."

Recently, Herro caused a stir when he said he belonged in the top young player conversation along with Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) and Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies). Doncic and Young are proven All-Stars while Morant was the Rookie of the Year in 2020 and a budding star.

Herro has played solid but has dealt with inconsistency throughout his career. Riley said the time is now for Herro.

“There comes a time in a young players’ career when there’s enough talk," Riley said.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com