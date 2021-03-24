Miami Heat's Cold Streak Continues With Loss to Phoenix Suns

After Tuesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Miami Heat are on a four-game losing streak

A few weeks ago, the Miami Heat were the hottest team in the NBA.

Now? Not so much.

The Heat lost to the Phoenix Suns 110-100 Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. It was their fourth straight defeat and also dropped them back to .500.

“We will keep plugging away until we find the right solutions," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We are certainly better than what we have shown the last four games on the offensive end. We are going through a tough stretch offensively. We will work together to find some solutions.”

The Heat trailed by many as 23 in the third quarter. Guard Kendrick Nunn led the team with 25 points while center Bam Adebayo had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Forward Jimmy Butler had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 23 points.

Here's what the players had to say about the loss:

Nunn: “Yeah, it’s exhausting because we know we’re not playing to our capabilities. So of course it’s exhausting when we lose games that we know we should have won. We’ll get things together though.”

Adebayo: “We take it one step in front of the other. At the end of the day, there is always sunlight at the end of the tunnel.”

The Heat return to action Thursday when they play host to the Portland Trail Blazers.

